sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,15 Euro		-0,80
-1,16 %
WKN: 550135 ISIN: DE0005501357 Ticker-Symbol: SPR 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,16
67,29
09:49
67,15
67,30
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXEL SPRINGER SE68,15-1,16 %