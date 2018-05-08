

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) Tuesday reported that its consolidated net income for the first quarter rose 79 percent to 84.7 million euros, and earnings per share climbed to 0.69 euros from 0.36 euros last year.



The Group attributed the increase to the one-time effect from the transfer of the Axel-Springer high-rise in Berlin to the Axel Springer Pensionstreuhandverein.



Adjusted for non-recurring effects and depreciations due to purchase price allocations, consolidated net income grew 3.7 percent to 80.9 million euros, and earnings per share rose to 0.63 euros from 0.62 euros in the prior year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted for non-recurring effects, increased 16.3 percent to 171.2 million euros.



Overall, the Group's revenues increased 6.9 percent to 773.5 million euros. Adjusted for consolidation and currency effects, organic revenue growth was 4.7 percent.



