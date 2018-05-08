

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter rose to 880 million euros from 628 million euros in the same period last year. Earnings per share increased to 0.41 euros from 0.31 euros last year.



E.ON's first-quarter adjusted net income rose 38 percent to 727 million euros from 525 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT rose 24 percent to 1.28 billion euros from 1.04 billion euros in the year-ago period. On the operating side, Customer Solutions and PreussenElektra in particular surpassed their prior-year adjusted EBIT by a wide margin.



However, sales for the quarter declined 11 percent to 9.33 billion euros from 10.48 billion euros last year. The decline was substantially affected by the initial application of IFRS 15 in 2018.



Looking ahead, E.ON continues to expect the Group's full-year 2018 adjusted EBIT to be between 2.8 euros and 3 billion euros, and its full-year adjusted net income to be between 1.3 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.



E.ON noted that the positive decision made on April 28, 2018, by the Russian Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment fulfilled another important precondition for Fortum to acquire E.ON's 46.65-percent stake in Uniper.



E.ON said it is confident that the European Commission and Russia's antitrust agency will issue their approvals in the months ahead so that E.ON and Fortum can complete the transaction as planned.



After concluding an asset-swap agreement with RWE in March, on April 27, 2018, E.ON has made a voluntary public takeover offer for innogy stock.



