8 May 2018



Shire plc ('Shire' or the 'Company')



Rule 2.9 Announcement



In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 4 May 2018, being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement, it had 920,978,921 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Shire holds 7,357,283 ordinary shares in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in Shire is 913,621,638. The International Securities Identification Number ('ISIN') for Shire's ordinary shares is JE00B2QKY057.



Shire has an American Depositary Share ('ADS') programme for which Citibank, N.A. acts as depositary. One ADS represents three ordinary shares of 5 pence each, with ISIN US2481R1068. The ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.



