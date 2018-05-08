

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures for March. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.9 percent on month, reversing a 1.6 percent drop in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major currencies.



The euro was worth 1.1917 against the greenback, 1.1955 against the franc, 0.8792 against the pound and 129.96 against the yen at 1:55 am ET.



