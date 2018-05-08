

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), a specialist insurer, said its gross written premiums for the first quarter grew 24.3% to $1.16 billion from $929.8 million in the same period last year. Growth in constant currency was 20.3%.



The company noted that Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS took advantage of the hardening market at the important 1 January renewals. Hiscox Retail continued its good momentum.



In its interim management statement for the quarter, the company noted that Hiscox Retail gross premiums climbed 23.2 percent to $572.9 million.



Hiscox London Market premiums rose 12.5 percent on a reported basis to $219.8 million. Hiscox Re & ILS premiums grew 34.8 percent to $363.1 million.



Bronek Masojada, Group CEO, said, 'After a costly year for catastrophes in 2017, our London Market and reinsurance businesses mobilised quickly to grasp the opportunity and grew strongly. Sadly, discipline and good sense is receding in the market, so for the rest of the year growth in big-ticket business will be more measured.'



Hiscox said that as previously announced, the functional currency of some of its subsidiaries including Syndicate 33 and the reporting currency of the Group changed to U.S. Dollars on 1 January 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX