

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that, in nominal terms, its first-quarter sales were 1.81 billion euros, up 0.4?% on the prior-year figure of 1.80 billion euros. Organic sales increased by 6.5% in the first three months. The Consumer Business Segment recorded a 6.1% organic increase in sales, reduced by 6.4 percentage points due to negative exchange rate effects. Tesa recorded an increase in organic sales of 8.5%.



For 2018, Group sales growth is expected to be approximately 4% with a consolidated EBIT margin from operations at the prior-year level. Beiersdorf anticipates sales growth of 4-5?% in 2018 for the Consumer Business Segment with a slight increase in the EBIT margin from operations against the previous year. The tesa Business Segment is expected to generate sales growth of 3-4?% with an EBIT margin from operations slightly below the prior-year level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX