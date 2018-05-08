

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced Tuesday an agreement to sell its entire stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ, CNQ.TO). It will result in total pre-tax proceeds of approximately $3.3 billion.



Shell's subsidiary, Shell Gas B.V., has entered into an underwriting agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities, for the sale of around 97.56 million shares in Canadian Natural, representing its entire interest.



Proceeds from the sale will contribute to reducing net debt. The sale is expected to complete on May 9.



