LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation, Paragon Banking Group plc. (PAG.L) confirmed that it is in the early stages of considering a possible acquisition of Titlestone, the residential development finance lender. There is no certainty of an agreement being reached nor as to the terms of such agreement.



Paragon noted that the purchase of loan books and bolt-on businesses represents a core part of Paragon's growth and diversification strategy.



