

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased for the third straight month in March, though slightly, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent year-over-year in March, much slower than February's 1.8 percent stable increase.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production advanced notably by 11.9 percent annually in March and manufacturing production registered a moderate rise of 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, output of extraction and related services declined 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent from February, when it fell by 0.5 percent.



During the first quarter of this year, industrial output expanded 2.7 percent compared with the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX