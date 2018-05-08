New portfolio of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index will become effective June 1, 2018 Stockholm, May 8, 2018 - NASDAQ (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective with the market open on Friday, June 1, 2018. AddLife AB ser. B (ALIF B), Arjo AB ser. B (ARJO B), BILI A (Bilia AB ser. A), D. Carnegie & Co AB B (DCAR B), LeoVegas AB (LEO) and Thule Group AB (THULE) will be added to the index. Africa Oil Corp. (AOI), Latour, Investmentab. ser. B (LATO B), NCC AB ser. B (NCC B), RaySearch Laboratories AB ser. (RAY B), Sagax AB B (SAGA B) and Stora Enso Oyj ser. R (STE R) will be removed from the index. OMXSB includes some of the largest and most actively traded stocks on Nasdaq Stockholm and the portfolio is represented by companies in all ten ICB industries. Included stocks are screened to ensure liquidity and the weight of the stocks is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index. The index serves as an indicator of the overall sentiment on Nasdaq Stockholm and offers a cost effective index that an investor can fully replicate and use as a basis for financial products. OMXSB is evaluated on a semi-annual basis in May and November, and the new index portfolio becomes effective on the first trading day in June and December respectively. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Erik Granström +46 (0)8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------