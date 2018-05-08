

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.L), a gambling company, reported a 3 percent increase in group net revenues for the 17 weeks to April 24, 2018. The company noted that group performance for 2018 is in line with market expectations, assuming normalised gross win margins.



In its trading update, the company said that strong online and U.S. performances were partially offset by Retail. The strong U.S. performance was driven by 31 percent wagering growth and positive sports results.



Online net revenue rose 12 percent, with 17 percent growth in Sportsbook net revenue and 8 percent increase in gaming net revenue.



Retail net revenue declined 4 percent, with a 9 percent decrease in Sportsbook net revenue while gaming revenue was flat.



William Hill said it completed disposal of the Australian business for A$313.7 million on 23 April 2018.



