

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production recovered in March, provisional data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Industrial production grew by more-than-expected 1 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in February. Output was forecast to grow 0.8 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial output advanced 1.1 percent. Energy output climbed 1.4 percent and construction advanced 0.6 percent in March.



On a yearly basis, industrial output logged a growth of 3.2 percent versus 2.2 percent increase in February. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 3 percent.



