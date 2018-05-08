

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said it reached an agreement with Luye Pharma Group, Ltd. for the sale and licence of the rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR in the UK, China and other international markets, including Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Argentina, Malaysia and South Africa.



Luye Pharma will pay $538 million in consideration including $260 million immediately following closure of the transaction. In addition, a milestone is payable on the successful transition of certain activities to Luye. AstraZeneca will continue to manufacture and supply Seroquel and Seroquel XR to Luye Pharma during a transition period. The upfront and future payments will be reported as Other Operating Income in the Company's financial statements.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second-quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances. In fiscal year 2017, Seroquel generated annual sales of $85 million in the markets covered by this agreement, while Seroquel XR generated $63 million. The agreement does not change the Company's financial guidance for fiscal year 2018.



The transaction is part of AstraZeneca's strategy to focus on its three main therapy areas of Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory.



Seroquel, used primarily to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disease, has lost its compound patent protection globally; the Seroquel XR formulation patents have now also expired in the vast majority of markets. AstraZeneca partnered the rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR in Japan and Venezuela under prior agreements.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX