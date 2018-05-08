Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

8 May 2018

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that, as at 30 April 2018, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-



Name of Security % of gross assets MAPLETREE COMML TRUST 0.462 Total 0.462

Contact for queries:

Name: Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836869