Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update
London, May 8
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
8 May 2018
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that, as at 30 April 2018, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
|Name of Security
|% of gross assets
|MAPLETREE COMML TRUST
|0.462
|Total
|0.462
Contact for queries:
Name: Natalia de Sousa
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836869