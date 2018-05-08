EMEA STARS Program recognizes employees who embody Herbalife's principles and values

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous performance development solutions, today announced that Herbalife (NYSE: HLF), a global nutrition company, whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier, is a recipient of its 2018 Accelerate Award. The award, given to companies that achieved the best recognition program launches in 2017, was presented to Herbalife during a customer event at Globoforce's WorkHuman 2018 conference, which is dedicated to creating a more human, inclusive, and respectful workplace.

In July 2017, Herbalife launched its EMEA STARS Program to 1,300 employees across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The program was launched to recognize employees who exhibit the behaviors associated with Herbalife's mission, vision, and values. By celebrating employees' contributions, Herbalife is even better equipped to promote a consistent culture of recognition for its employees.

Through a successful launch of the program using short videos in numerous languages to educate, engage, and promote the STARS Program to its employees, more than half of Herbalife's employees in EMEA were recognized and celebrated shortly after the launch. Additionally, through its best practice structure of recognition, more than 45 percent of awards have been cross-organizational recognition and more than 600 congratulatory messages have been sent. Herbalife now reports a 100 percent adoption rate of available features.

"We are honored to receive this award from Globoforce, a testament to our whole EMEA team successfully embracing this new recognition system. Thanks to the EMEA STARS Program, we have the right technology in place to encourage one consistent recognition philosophy and approach across our region," said Chris Atkinson, director, compensation and benefits, Herbalife, EMEA. "Our employees are continuously reminded that they work for a company that truly cares about their needs and appreciates the work they do on a daily basis. Having a happy workplace helps us deliver on our company's declared purpose of making the world healthier and happier."

Globoforce's Accelerate Award is given to companies that go above and beyond best practices, delivering integrated, values-based, robust launches to propel their recognition programs forward and lay the groundwork for sustained growth and success. Previous award recipients include Fannie Mae, The Minto Group, LinkedIn, Cisco Systems, Eaton Corporation, and Baker Hughes Inc.

"It's clear that recognition has always been part of Herbalife's company philosophy," said Chris French, vice president of customer success, Globoforce. "Now, with the right tools in place, organizations can further their commitment to ensuring all employees feel valued and inspired to do the best work of their lives. Herbalife is a true partner and we are proud to present them with an Accelerate Award for their efforts in launching EMEA STARS Program."

About Herbalife

Herbalife is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition changing people's lives with great nutrition products programs since 1980. Together with our Herbalife independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce makes work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Today, Globoforce is the leading provider of human applications, including its award-winning Social Recognition solution. Through its WorkHuman Cloud suite of products, companies can strengthen employee performance and relationships between people and teams on a more positive, socially connected level in tune with how work gets done today. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

