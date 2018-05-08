Bill Collis Joins Random42 as Chairman

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Random42 is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Collis as their new Chairman.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685681/Random42_Bill_Collis.jpg )



Bill has a scientific background with a PhD in Signal Processing and extensive experience in various leadership roles, both executive and non-executive. He currently acts as both Chairman and Director for various other private equity backed companies. In addition to Random42, he is also Chairman of Disguise and sits on the boards of Cubic Motion and Exocad.

Previously, Bill has served as CEO and President of The Foundry, where he led over a decade of change and innovation, transforming a niche London-based visual effects software company into a global, award-winning tech company. He has vast experience in venture capital and private equity funding, intellectual property licensing, mergers and acquisitions and accessing international markets.

Random42 CEO and Medical Director, Ben Ramsbottom, commented on the appointment: "We are excited to bring Bill onboard, with his extensive knowledge of the animation industry, as well as his own experience building a market leading company that has gone through rapid growth he is the perfect fit to aid us on the next phase of Random42's development."

Bill's leadership skills earned him an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year award in 2012 and he is also the proud owner of numerous patents, a major feature movie credit, plus a prestigious Scientific and Technical Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for technology contributions to film.

Bill commented: "I'm thrilled to be working with Ben and the rest of the Random42 team. Random42 are the clear market leaders in medical animation, VR and AR for the pharmaceutical industry and I'm looking forward to helping them continue their rapid growth over the coming years."

About Random42

Random42 Scientific Communication is a leading scientific communication studio specialising in medical animation and education, scientific virtual reality, interactive and visually engaging solutions for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In their 26-year history they have produced core digital assets for over 650 product launches to date and won over 150 industry awards.

For further information please contact - Random42 Scientific Communication

A - 51 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7JT

E - info@random42.com

T - +44-(0)-20-7734-6001



W - www.random42.com



Social:

www.facebook.com/Random42/

www.twitter.com/random42science

https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/445757

www.instagram.com/random42scientific/

www.youtube.com/user/Random42Medical









