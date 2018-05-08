Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam

Odfjell SE ("Odfjell") has been informed by Lindsay Goldberg ("LG") that they are considering a sale of its 49% shareholding in Odfjell Terminals B.V. ("OTBV").

Odfjell continues to consider Odfjell Terminals (OTBV) as core business and are committed long term to owning, developing and operating tank terminals. However, as a part of LG's considered sale, Odfjell will evaluate selling its indirect 51% shareholding in OTBV subsidiary Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam ("OTR").

LG has been Odfjell's joint venture partner in OTBV's US and European terminals since 2011. In 2013, the partnership was expanded to include OTBV's global terminal operations.

Contact:

Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager IR and Research

Tel: +47 5527 4733

Email: bkr@odfjell.com

Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE

Tel: +47 476 88 476

Email: kristian.morch@odfjell.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

