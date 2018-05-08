

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Syncona Ltd. (SYNC.L) said that its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics Limited, has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to a proposed initial public offering or IPO in the U.S. of its American Depositary Shares or ADS.



Each ADS represents one ordinary share. All ADSs to be sold in the proposed IPO will be offered by Autolus.



Autolus intends to apply to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'AUTL'. However, the number of ADSs to be sold and the pricing terms for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined.



Syncona noted that the registration statement relating to the ADSs has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.



