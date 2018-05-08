

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The pound strengthened to a 5-day high of 1.3593 against the dollar, weekly highs of 1.3619 against the franc and 0.8776 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.3545, 1.3579 and 0.8796, respectively.



Reversing from an early low of 147.69 against the yen, the pound edged up to 148.08.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 0.86 against the euro, 150.00 against the yen and 1.38 against both the dollar and the franc.



