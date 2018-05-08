Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Jaim Nulman as Chief Technology Officer

Three decades of technological leadership experience

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ: NNDM) (TASE: NNDM), today named high tech veteran Dr. Jaim Nulman as its Chief Technology Officer.

As CTO, Dr. Nulman will be responsible for executing the company's growth and delivering on the company's value promise to its customers. He will also head Nano Dimension's technology strategy and product roadmap.

Dr. Nulman is a proven influencer and innovator with more than 30 years of expertise in working with companies from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. He served as Vice President of Applied Materials, where he spent 15 years in several product division and corporate positions. He drove the successful commercialization of one of Applied Materials' semiconductor manufacturing products with impressive market penetration of $1 billion in less than five years.

"Dr. Nulman is a seasoned technology professional with proven leadership credentials. His experience fits perfectly into our strategy to scale our operations," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "With a strong track record helping organizations expedite the transition from technology to product commercialization, he will play a major role as we accelerate Nano Dimension's growth."

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM) is a leading electronics provider that is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how cognitive connected products are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features. Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's products and services for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

