

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent for the first-quarter declined 1.6 percent to 737.6 million euros from 749.6 million euros last year. Earnings per basic share amounted to 3.69 euros, down from 3.75 euros last year.



'We will continue our growth momentum and are still aiming for sales of approximately €47 billion before exchange-rate effects. The adjusted EBIT margin is set to exceed 10 percent,' said Continental Chief Executive Officer Elmar Degenhart.



'Our first quarter was weighed down by strong exchange-rate effects in smaller markets in which our local production footprint is very limited. We saw extreme fluctuations in exchange rates between currencies in these countries, coupled with the strong appreciation of the euro. This unusual situation weakened our natural hedge against exchange-rate effects....,' explained CFO Wolfgang Sch?fer.



Adjusted EBIT for the first-quarter fell by 9 percent year-on-year to 1.1 billion euros. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.7 percent after 10.6 percent in the first quarter of the previous year.



Sales were up by 0.1 percent year-on-year to 11.0 billion euros. Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange rates, sales growth came to 4.3 percent.



