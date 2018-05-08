CYBG, the owner of the Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, has made an all-share takeover approach for Virgin Money that values its rival at £1.6bn, confirming a hotly tipped recent rumour. Virgin Money's board said on Tuesday they received the proposal on Monday evening and were in the process of reviewing the proposed offer of 1.1297 new shares for each Virgin Money share, which would see Virgin Money shareholders own roughly 36.5% of the combined group. Rumours of a potential merger had been ...

