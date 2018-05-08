HONG KONG, May 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - France's premier movie market, Marche du Film, opens today and continues through 17 May as part of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.The HKTDC is once again organising the Hong Kong Pavilion to promote Hong Kong's vibrant and creative film industry to international markets, further strengthening Hong Kong's role as Asia's entertainment hub.This year's Pavilion features five Hong Kong exhibitors, including All Rights Entertainment Ltd, China 3D Digital Distribution Company Ltd, Emperor Motion Pictures, Entertaining Power Co. Ltd and Fortune Star Media Ltd.Another nine Hong Kong companies will showcase their latest productions and seek business and partnership opportunities through their individual stands or offices at Marche du Film. The schedule includes Invincible Dragon, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy and Still Human.Apart from these titles, the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum will also showcase their selected "Work-in-Progress" projects at the "HAF goes to Cannes" screening.The Hong Kong Pavilion, in the International Village of the Marche du Film, also serves as a business centre, providing free business facilities to registered Hong Kong participants. Dim sum receptions will be held at the centre on May 10 & 11, offering networking opportunities for invited film industry professionals.FILMART Follow-upThe Hong Kong Pavilion is an ideal setting for Hong Kong industry players to pursue business leads with international contacts made earlier in the year at FILMART - HKTDC's "Hong Kong International Film and TV Market".The 22nd FILMART, held from 19-22 March this year, featured more than 850 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions, and attracted more than 8,700 visitors from around the world. The 23rd FILMART returns to Hong Kong on 18-21 March 2019.FILMART Website: http://m.hktdc.com/fair/hkfilmart-en/FILMART 2018 Video: https://youtu.be/lVAtbBHNQtAPress contact: Banbi Chen, Tel +852 2584 4525, banbi.yc.chen@hktdc.org.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.