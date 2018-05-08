NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, May 8, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Northgate Public Services (NPS), a wholly owned NEC subsidiary, today announced that NPS will provide the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) with the technology for its Met Integrated Policing Solution (MiPS) project, which will significantly transform the way officers prevent crime and support victims.The contract will see MPS using NPS' CONNECT technology to improve how information is shared and managed, giving officers instant access to key information on investigations, suspects and victims anytime and on any device. Putting real time intelligence into the hands of officers dealing with incidents will provide valuable support when they most need it and support effective deployment of resources.CONNECT will manage the MPS information that drives policing activity across London and will cover intelligence, investigations, custody and prosecution.The deal positions NPS as the market leader for policing IT solutions in the UK and will mean that 50% of police officers in England will soon be using its CONNECT technology.Deputy Assistant Commissioner Duncan Ball, leading the project for the MPS, said: "I am very pleased a contract has been signed with Northgate Public Services to deliver an integrated IT system for the Met. The technology will transform and improve the way information is shared and managed and greatly support investigations and our work in keeping the public safe and bringing offenders to justice."Masakazu Yamashina, executive vice president, NEC Corporation said: "We are proud to see our synergies with NPS result in this kind of valuable contribution to the operations and efficiency of the MPS. Going forward, we aim to capitalize on this experience in order to drive the expansion of our Safer Cities business and the enhancement of safety and security for communities throughout the world."Ian Blackhurst, executive director safety and health at Northgate Public Services commented: "The Met is focused on modernising its services and making the streets of London safer. Integrating our CONNECT technology will enable officers to instantly prioritise resource by using accurate information on cases and evidence giving them the confidence to make informed decisions on the frontline."CONNECT enables officers to refocus resources to where they're needed most. The integrated system eliminates the need for officers to return to the police station to update records and access key intelligence, helping to achieve a truly mobilised police force. Officers will have the ability to perform duties remotely, giving them greater visibility on the streets and more time to spend with the public.About The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS)The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is the UK's largest police service in England and Wales. It is responsible for law enforcement in London. The MPS is made up over approximately 42,000 employees who work tirelessly to look after over 8 million Londoners, and the millions of commuters and visitors. The MPS' ambition is to make London the safest global city.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.