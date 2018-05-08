MEDITECH Expanse is Now Available in the UK and Ireland

MEDITECH Holdings announces growth into the United Kingdom and Ireland, where it will market Expanse in partnership with MEDITECH US.

WESTWOOD, Massachusetts, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way in healthcare across the world, MEDITECH Holdings is proud to announce it is expanding its global presence and launching MEDITECH UK in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In partnership with MEDITECH in the United States, MEDITECH UK will deliver Expanse - the next-generation, web-based Electronic Patient Record (EPR) platform - to customers in the UK and Ireland for the first time.

"MEDITECH Holdings is thrilled about the opportunity to exclusively deliver Expanse to our UK and Ireland customers. We are fortifying our presence and amplifying our commitment to their healthcare needs," said Charlotte Jackson, CEO at MEDITECH Holdings. "In addition, with MEDITECH UK, MEDITECH Holdings will have even stronger, more unified control over our strategy and vision in the UK and Ireland markets."

This pivotal move demonstrates MEDITECH's commitment to transforming healthcare globally. The company's intuitive EPR platform has been improving care delivery and efficiency for customers in the UK and Ireland for more than 25 years. Now, MEDITECH UK will have a dedicated team of experienced healthcare professionals stationed in the UK to provide sales and support to NHS Trusts, private hospitals, and other facilities across the region.

"For nearly 50 years, MEDITECH has been developing, installing, and supporting integrated EPR solutions to meet the evolving information management needs of healthcare organisations worldwide," said Howard Messing, President and CEO at MEDITECH. "We are excited to partner with MEDITECH Holdings in continuing to grow our footprint in the UK and Ireland, and providing our clinically-integrated Expanse solution to meet the needs of the market."

MEDITECH Expanse is an integrated, web-based EPR designed for mobile, tablet-based navigation with a familiar web-user interface. Created collaboratively with consultants and clinicians to reduce clicks as well as improve efficiency and productivity, Expanse connects patient care across the spectrum. Featuring customisable clinical workflows and navigation tools, this dynamic platform is revolutionising the way consultants and clinicians work.

About MEDITECH

For over 25 years, MEDITECH has been developing, implementing, and supporting information systems to meet the needs of healthcare organisations throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. Our integrated and interoperable solutions are based on the evolving needs of our customers and changing trends in the healthcare industry.

Today, MEDITECH's solutions empower 2,350+ customers across 23 different countries to provide higher quality care, with greater efficiency, to more people, at a lower cost. Our patient-centred technology spans the healthcare continuum, including unique functional capacity for acute care, emergency services, outpatient care, GP practices, paediatric care, oncology, maternity services, population health, regional pathology services, home health, and community care.

