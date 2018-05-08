

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate dropped marginally in April, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in April from revised 2.8 percent in March. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at March's originally estimated 2.9 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate decreased to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent a month ago.



The number of registered unemployed fell by 10,632 from the previous month to 119,781 in April.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, fell to 2.2 percent in April from 2.5 percent in March.



