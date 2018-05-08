SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 065/18

On November 7th, 2017, China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued casual shoes product standard QB/T 2955-2017 and it became effective on April 1, 2018. QB/T 2955-2017 replaced its previous edition QB/T 2955-2008.

The new version of standard is applicable to adult casual shoes used daily. High heel shoes are now excluded from the scope. High heeled shoes include woman's shoe with heel height above 20.0mm and heel breast height above 8.0mm, as well as man's shoes with heel height above 25.0mm and heel breast height above 10.0mm.

Main Technical Changes

The main differences between the 2017 version and the 2008 version:

The scope has been revised

The definition of casual shoes has been revised

Requirements of high-class grade has been deleted

Requirements of odour and outsole flexing resistance at cold temperature have been added

Requirement of whole shoe flexing has been revised

Requirement of bonding durability of upper-sole has been added with the condition that the material has been torn but is still bonded

Requirement of flexing index of fibreboard has been deleted

Requirement of decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes has been revised

Requirement of formaldehyde has been revised to with contact to skin and without contact to skin

Highlights of the Requirements of QB/T 2955-2017 are Summarized in Table 1.

No. Item Requirement 1. Appearance quality For more details, please refer to the standard 2. Odour =Grade 3 3. Flexing resistance of whole shoe The length of cut after flexing =20.0mm;

New cracks no more than 3 positions on outsole and each crack =5.0mm;

No crazing or crack grain on upper;

The length of bonding failure on sidewall, upper-sole or outsole =5.0mm;

No decoating on sole;

No crack on welt;

No air (liquid) leakage if assembled with air (liquid) cushion. 4. Abrasion resistance of outsole Length of abrasion =14.0mm 5. Peeling strength =40N/cm

When material was torn but still bonded =30N/cm 6. Bonding durability of upper- sole =70N/cm

When material was torn but still bonded =30N/cm 7. Adhesion between outsole and midsole =20N/cm

When cellular sole was torn but still bonded =15N/cm 8. Upper flexing resistance at cold temperature* No obvious damaged on upper material (include crazing, crack grain) 9. Sole flexing resistance at cold temperature* The length of cut after flexing =20.0mm;

New cracks no more than 3 positions on outsole and each crack =5.0mm;

No decoating on outside;

No peeling off on combined sole;

No air (liquid) leakage if assembled with air (liquid) cushion. 10. Color fastness to rubbing of lining and insock staining =Grade 2-3 11. Decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes Textile =20mg/kg

Leather, fur =30mg/kg 12. Formaldehyde content With direct contact to skin =75mg/kg

Without direct contact to skin =300mg/kg Note*: Only apply to winter casual shoes.

Details of The Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the standard QB/T 2955-2017 or contact SGS directly.

