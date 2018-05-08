SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 065/18
On November 7th, 2017, China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued casual shoes product standard QB/T 2955-2017 and it became effective on April 1, 2018. QB/T 2955-2017 replaced its previous edition QB/T 2955-2008.
The new version of standard is applicable to adult casual shoes used daily. High heel shoes are now excluded from the scope. High heeled shoes include woman's shoe with heel height above 20.0mm and heel breast height above 8.0mm, as well as man's shoes with heel height above 25.0mm and heel breast height above 10.0mm.
Main Technical Changes
The main differences between the 2017 version and the 2008 version:
- The scope has been revised
- The definition of casual shoes has been revised
- Requirements of high-class grade has been deleted
- Requirements of odour and outsole flexing resistance at cold temperature have been added
- Requirement of whole shoe flexing has been revised
- Requirement of bonding durability of upper-sole has been added with the condition that the material has been torn but is still bonded
- Requirement of flexing index of fibreboard has been deleted
- Requirement of decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes has been revised
- Requirement of formaldehyde has been revised to with contact to skin and without contact to skin
Highlights of the Requirements of QB/T 2955-2017 are Summarized in Table 1.
|No.
|Item
|Requirement
|1.
|Appearance quality
|For more details, please refer to the standard
|2.
|Odour
|=Grade 3
|3.
|Flexing resistance of whole shoe
|4.
|Abrasion resistance of outsole
|Length of abrasion =14.0mm
|5.
|Peeling strength
|=40N/cm
When material was torn but still bonded =30N/cm
|6.
|Bonding durability of upper- sole
|=70N/cm
When material was torn but still bonded =30N/cm
|7.
|Adhesion between outsole and midsole
|=20N/cm
When cellular sole was torn but still bonded =15N/cm
|8.
|Upper flexing resistance at cold temperature*
|No obvious damaged on upper material (include crazing, crack grain)
|9.
|Sole flexing resistance at cold temperature*
|10.
|Color fastness to rubbing of lining and insock
|staining =Grade 2-3
|11.
|Decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes
Textile =20mg/kg
|12.
|Formaldehyde content
|With direct contact to skin =75mg/kg
Without direct contact to skin =300mg/kg
|Note*: Only apply to winter casual shoes.
Details of The Technical Content
For more information, please refer to the standard QB/T 2955-2017
