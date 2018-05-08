The island's Financial Oversight and Management Board (JSF) is examining a series of infrastructure projects that, if approved, would be fast-tracked for development and construction. Most of the PV projects have already a PPA with the local utility PREPA. Two of them also include the installation of storage systems of industrial size.Puerto Rico is also considering large-scale solar, and not only mini-grid or rooftop projects, as a concrete option for the reconstruction of its energy infrastructure, which was seriously damaged by the hurricanes Irma and Maria last year. The Financial Oversight ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...