

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased for the second straight month in March, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.9 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in February.



The measure has been rising since November 2016.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent from February, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



During the first quarter, industrial output advanced 2.5 percent compared with the same period last year.



