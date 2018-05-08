International Law Firm Taylor Vinters Selects iManage Cloud for Document and Email Management

CHICAGO, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage (https://imanage.com/), the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Taylor Vinters LLP (https://www.taylorvinters.com/)-a leading international law firm with a focus on businesses that drive the innovation economy-is moving to iManage Cloud (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-cloud/) for enhanced security and reliability.

"iManage Cloud is very secure and reliable which allows us to focus on delivering great service to our clients," said Steve Sumner, Director of IT, Taylor Vinters LLP. "iManage automatically provides us the latest updates and the most advanced security models to protect our data. We wanted to have a globally available cloud document management system and it was clear that iManage is without doubt a complete and secure system."

As a longtime iManage Work (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-work/) customer, Taylor Vinters LLP viewed the move to iManage Cloud as a way to provide ready access to the document and email management they already relied on within the firm. With the migration of its existing on-premises iManage Work implementation to iManage Cloud, Taylor Vinters continues its long-standing relationship with iManage while further enhancing security around their privileged data.

"It's no surprise that a firm that serves Fortune 500 technology multinationals would want the very best technology underpinning its work product management platform," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "With iManage Cloud, Taylor Vinters LLP gains a high-performance cloud built for professionals combined with deep layers of security to meet strict client demands. The case for moving to the cloud has never been stronger."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.