Award-Winning UK Law Firm Anthony Collins Solicitors Chooses iManage Cloud

CHICAGO, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage (https://imanage.com/), the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Anthony Collins Solicitors (https://www.anthonycollins.com/)-a Birmingham, UK-based specialist law firm with a purpose to improve lives, communities and society-chooses iManage Cloud (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-cloud/) for its Work Product Management.

Anthony Collins Solicitors was frustrated by the limitations of its existing Envision document management system and sought a more robust solution. iManage's Work Product Management platform was selected to deliver their professionals a more intuitive user experience, enhanced search capabilities and better remote access to their documents and emails. Deploying the solution in iManage Cloud, rather than on-premises, offers several significant advantages.

"We've known for quite some time that Envision wouldn't be able to deliver a robust document platform due to their limited future roadmap," said Paul Harker, Head of IT, Anthony Collins Solicitors. "We considered all the document management cloud offerings on the market and iManage gives us a secure and reliable system. In terms of availability, performance and security, iManage Cloud is far more advanced than anything we could try to build ourselves on-premises. We trust iManage fully, which makes our decision to move to iManage Cloud a no-brainer."

Built on the latest technologies used by the largest cloud vendors, iManage Cloud delivers the industry's leading Work Product Management capabilities with scalable, reliable performance. iManage Cloud also provides a deep set of application and operational security features, to monitor and protect all data from malicious or unwanted access. iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions (http://www.phoenixbs.com/) is assisting with the firm's move to iManage Cloud.

"Today's top firms don't want to be held back by legacy products that are no longer being updated by the vendor," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "Firms like Anthony Collins Solicitors are increasingly choosing iManage Cloud to provide their professionals the tools they need to work more efficiently. The secure, high availability environment of iManage Cloud means their professionals always have access to their critical work product, so they can stay productive and carry out the high-caliber work for which the firm is widely recognized."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.