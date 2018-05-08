sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Riksgälden: The Debt Office publishes only government debt for April - not the outcome of Swedish central government payments

As a result of an upgrade in one of the Debt Office's technical systems, the outcome of Swedish central government payments for April can not be reported at present. However, Sweden's central government debt is reported.

- It is important that we can ensure good quality in the data. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the publication until we have accurate information, says chief economist Mattias Persson.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,229 billion at the end of April.

The statistics shown in tables on the web site Borrowing and the government debt (https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/) will not be updated until the necessary information is available.

The outcome for May will be published, according to plan, on 8 June at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Robert Sennerdal, Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 46 94

Sweden Central Government Debt April 2018 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2191107/848194.pdf)


