As from May 9, 2018, Subscription rights issued by WeSC AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 18, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: WeSC TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011116227 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154124 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from May 9, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by WeSC AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: WeSC BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011116235 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154125 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.