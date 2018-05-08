TASAKI and Creative Director Prabal Gurung Host Leading Ladies from across the Globe at the 2018 Met Gala

- Celebrating 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2018, at the world's largest fashion event, MET Gala 2018, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, actress and model Diane Kruger, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, model Ashley Graham, actress Gabrielle Union, model and actress Deepika Padukone, actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez, model Ming Xi and model Hikari Mori appeared wearing jewellery designed by the Japanese High Jeweler TASAKI, and Atelier Prabal Gurung gowns designed by Prabal Gurung, Creative Director of TASAKI and the Prabal Gurung brand.

TASAKI is the high jeweler that has continued to bring innovative and sophisticated designs to the world. Based on the theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", TASAKI's modern and luxurious High Jewellery including Creative Director Prabal Gurung's "TASAKI Atelier" collection lit up the red carpet.

