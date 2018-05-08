Sucden Financial HK Appoint Phil Kim to Lead eFX Team in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sucden Financial HK has appointed Phil Kim as Head of eFX Sales, Asia Pacific in Hong Kong. His focus will be on expanding the company's institutional eFX liquidity offering within the Asia Pacific region.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686943/Phil_Kim.jpg )



Phil has 13 years of experience in institutional eFX sales, over half of which has been within the Asia Pacific region. He joins Sucden Financial from LMAX Exchange in Hong Kong, where he was responsible for establishing the firm's institutional presence in the area. He previously held senior positions at FXCM and Deutsche Bank.

Based at Sucden Financial's Hong Kong subsidiary, Kim will be responsible for executing its Asian growth strategy. As well as introducing new clients to the company's products and services, he will manage and develop the eFX team in Hong Kong, further expanding the firm's presence in Asia Pacific. He will report to Co-Heads of eFX, Peter Brooks and Wayne Roworth.

Peter Brooks, Co-Head of eFX in London said; 'The appointment of Phil, who is highly experienced and well regarded within the industry, is a reflection of our continued commitment to expansion within this important business area for us.'

About Sucden Financial (HK) Limited

Established in 2008, Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is the Hong Kong subsidiary of Sucden Financial Limited.

The firm is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to trade futures and options and leveraged foreign exchange and also trades bullion directly for clients.

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). http://www.sucdenfinancial.hk

For further information on Sucden Financial, please contact:

Rosetta Smith or Robert Cantle

Sucden Financial

Tel: +44(0)20-3207-5280

E: press@sucfin.com