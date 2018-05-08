Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

08 May 2018

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Annual Results

Picton will announce its Annual Results for the year ended 31 March 2018 on Tuesday, 5 June 2018.

Note to Editors

Established in 2005, Picton is a property investment company that owns and actively manages a £684 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, comprising 51 assets with around 360 occupiers (as at 31 March 2018). Operating an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

