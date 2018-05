BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in February from a deficit in the previous year, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Tuesday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 0.02 billion in February versus a shortfall of EUR 0.93 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports climbed 5.3 percent year-over-year in February, while imports declined by 2.9 percent.



