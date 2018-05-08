COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Caja Rural de Navarra 0.875% € 500mn 2025
London, May 8
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Caja Rural de Navarra
€ 500,000,000 Cédulas Hipotecarias due 2025
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Caja Rural de Navarra
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|ES0415306069
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.875 % Notes due 8 May 2025
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Banco Cooperativo Espanol
DZ Bank
HSBC
ING
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.