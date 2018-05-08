Guotai Junan Securities Won the 2018 JunDing Prize for Comprehensive Investors

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 2018 China's Top Investors JunDing Prize award ceremony, sponsored by Securities Times, was hosted in Xiamen, a city in Southeast China. Guotai Junan Securities investment banking team won the 2018 JunDing Prize for Comprehensive Investors in the second consecutive year. Guotai Junan Securities is also the winner of the 2018 JunDing Prize for Refinancing Investment Bank, the 2018 JunDing Prize for China's Best IPO Team and the 2018 JunDing Prize for Five-star Green Bonds Co-manager. Yang Xiaotao, the Vice President of Guotai Junan Securities Investment Committee, is appraised as the 2018 China's Top 10 Outstanding Investors.

Statistics of Wind show that the sum of underwriting of Guotai Junan Securities investment banking team is almost up to 350 billion yuan in 2017, ranking as the 4th in the industry with 356 co-managers. As the second player within the industry, refinancing underwriting is over 83 billion yuan (Issuance of new shares, allotment, convertible bond and preference shares includes), taking about 10 percent of the market share. Issuance of new shares is over 58 billion yuan, with 17 percent growth. Additionally, 9 green bonds were issued last year, raising 45 billion yuan.

Committed to innovation, Guotai Junan Securities investment banking team has pioneered in daily operations, such as being the first Book runner to sale "Bond Connect" products (yhj041776004), being the first private enterprise to issue "The Belt and Road" Perpetual ticket (yhj101775008), being the first to issue the mutual fund for innovative company bond (sh143206) approved by CSRC; joining the first batch of Securities to underwriting local government debt, etc..