London stocks edged higher on Tuesday as sunburnt traders returned to their desks from the baking Bank Holiday weekend to find a flurry of deal news, with the latest Chinese trade data in focus as investors eyed an announcement by US President Trump over the Iran nuclear deal. At 0820 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,584.93, while the pound was up 0.1% against the dollar and the euro to 1.3568 and 1.1381, respectively. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "Repeated criticism from ...

