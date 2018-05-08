Standard Life Aberdeen said Lloyds Banking Group did not have the right to withdraw £109bn of funds, setting up a legal dispute between the two companies. The fund manager said Lloyds was wrong to state that Standard Life's acquisition of Aberdeen Asset Management in August 2017 made the combined company a competitor. In February Lloyds told Standard Life Aberdeen it was terminating an agreement to manage the funds. The investment management agreement (IMA) was struck when Aberdeen bought ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...