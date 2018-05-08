sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,62 Euro		-0,02
-0,19 %
WKN: A1XDTK ISIN: US1407551092 Ticker-Symbol: 69C 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CARA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARA THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,63
10,935
11:00
10,63
10,93
10:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARA THERAPEUTICS INC
CARA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARA THERAPEUTICS INC10,62-0,19 %