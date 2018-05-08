According to recent reports Karyopharm Therapeutics is fighting for a financial injection. Therefore, stocks worth of 125 Million USD are to be sold in a secondary placement. Furthermore, the investors are to receive an option, to purchase further stocks worth of 18.75 Million USD in the 30 days after that.

The new money will be used for further researches, which led to positive results regarding Selinexor - a cancer cell medicine. This led to a positive mood for the investors, and made ... (Gideon Tanner)

