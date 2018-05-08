Ionis Pharmaceuticals' stock price was resembling to a rollercoaster ride. During the end of last week, the stock increased significantly, when it became publich that they were going to enhance the cooperation with BB Biotech. But the resulting price increases were lost during the current week. Reason being new research data.

These data might showed a few positive developments, but in other categories the results were disappointing. However, investors should not overvalue the presented ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...