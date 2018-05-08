

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound strengthened against its major counterparts in pre-European trading on Tuesday amid risk appetite, as Asian stock markets rose following the overnight gains on Wall Street and as Chinese trade data topped forecasts.



Data from the General Administration of Customs showed that China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, while imports jumped.



Exports climbed 12.9 percent year-over-year in April, while imports surged 21.5 percent from a year ago.



The trade surplus totaled $28.8 billion in April versus the expected surplus of $25.7 billion.



Investors await an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.



The Bank of England announces its policy decision along with its inflation report on Thursday. Investors expect the BoE to keep interest rates at 0.50 percent, as an ease in inflation has made a rate hike less imminent.



The pound strengthened to a 5-day high of 1.3593 against the dollar, weekly highs of 1.3619 against the franc and 0.8776 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.3545, 1.3579 and 0.8796, respectively. The pound is seen finding resistance around 0.86 against the euro and 1.38 against both the dollar and the franc.



Reversing from an early low of 147.69 against the yen, the pound edged up to 148.08. The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around the 150.00 level.



Looking ahead, at 8:15 am ET, Canada housing starts for April are set for release.



