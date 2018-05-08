

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as Chinese trade data topped forecasts and investors awaited an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether he would withdraw from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.



China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 24.85 points or 0.79 percent to 3,161.50 after the release of upbeat trade figures for April. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.36 percent at 30,403 in late trade.



Chinese exports climbed 12.9 percent year-over-year in April, well above the expected rise of 6.8 percent. Imports surged 21.5 percent from a year ago, exceeding economists' forecast for a growth of 15.9 percent. The trade surplus totaled $28.8 billion in April versus the expected surplus of $25.7 billion.



Japanese shares recovered from a weak start to end modestly higher, led by banks and drugmakers. The benchmark Nikkei gained 41.53 points or 0.18 percent to end at 22,508.69, while the broader Topix index closed 0.37 percent higher at 1,779.82.



Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rose 0.9 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial inched up 0.4 percent and Mizuho Financial Group gained 0.6 percent. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company soared 4 percent ahead of its announcement to buy larger rival Shire for $62.42 billion.



On the data front, the average of household spending in Japan fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said - coming in at 301,230 yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent.



Australian shares ended marginally higher, led by financials as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group flagged the likelihood of an additional buyback of shares to the tune of $1 billion-$1.5 billion.



Investors also waited for the release of annual budget amid expectations the government will announce hefty health and infrastructure spending and deliver tax cuts targeting lower and middle-income earners.



Meanwhile, market participants shrugged off soft retail sales figures for March. Retail sales remained flat in March, defying economists' forecast for an increase.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 7.40 points or 0.12 percent to 6,091.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 7.60 points higher at 6,183.20.



ANZ shares rose over 1 percent while Commonwealth advanced 1.1 percent and Westpac added 1.3 percent. Investment bank Macquarie Group rallied 1.7 percent to extend gains for the fourth straight session.



Healthscope jumped 3.3 percent after Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT said it has taken a 10 percent interest in the company. Biotherapeutics company CSL climbed 1.5 percent.



Beach Energy, Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos dropped 1-2 percent as oil prices retreated from three-and-a-half-year highs ahead of Trump's decision on Iran.



Seoul stocks fell on renewed worries about a possible full-scale trade war between the world's two largest economies after a report showed China's trade surplus with the United States grew for the first time in five months.



The benchmark Kospi dropped 11.57 points or 0.47 percent to 2,449.81. Posco, LG Chem and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. lost 2-4 percent.



New Zealand shares ended on a flat note after four straight sessions of gains. Dairy producer A2 Milk tumbled 3.2 percent on profit taking after four sessions of gains.



Indian shares were little changed and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down as much as 1.8 percent while benchmark indexes in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent.



U.S. stocks rose overnight to extend last week's gains as U.S. crude oil prices closed above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 and a tepid jobs report reinforced expectations that the Fed will not increase rates too aggressively.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose about 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 percent.



