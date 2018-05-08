Freight line complements companies' air and ocean services, connecting Europe and China

C.H. Robinson announced today the launch of its trans-Eurasian rail freight service between China and Europe. The new service offering connects nine origin terminals in China with eight destination cities in Europe.

"The new rail line complements our air and ocean offerings, giving customers the ultimate in flexibility. It is for freight that requires faster transit times than ocean, at twice the speed, with substantial savings over air," said Mike Short, president, Global Forwarding at C.H. Robinson. He notes the new service is a convenient direct link to and from China's booming economic cities to multiple countries and destinations in Europe. "C.H. Robinson's strategic development of European gateways gives customers more choice, along with exceptional service and competitive pricing."

With the new routes, customers also have more sustainable service and wider coverage. C.H. Robinson offers empty container pick up, collection at factories, customs declaration at origin, customs clearance and further pan-European distribution by intermodal and truck services at destination areas. Full block train, single or multiple containers, LCL shipments and oversized cargo are available options.

Ivo Aris, vice president, C.H. Robinson Europe Global Forwarding, added: "Until recently, a large percentage of container shipments from China to Europe were delivered by sea. By adding this service to our portfolio, we won't compete with ocean shipping or air freight, but rather further complement the breadth of services we already offer to our customers."

Each freight train requires approximately 18-20 days to complete the tour between terminals in Zhengzhou, Suzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu, Wuhan, Yiwu, Xiamen, Shenzen and Guangzhou in China, with the cities of Melaszewicze, Hamburg, Duisburg, Milan, Tilburg, Lyon and Paris in Europe, and Barking in the UK.

