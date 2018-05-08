A&D Resources, an international consultancy company, operating with 15 years' experience with assessment and development of individuals, teams and organisations, and an authorized Hogan Assessments distributor, will host an event featuring Dr. Robert Hogan, well known authority on personality and business psychology, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30 at Hotel Sofitel Legend the Grand in Amsterdam.

The event is about "Dealing with Poor Leadership," and Dr. Hogan will address "Absentee Leadership," a current topic of concern in the HR and talent management circles, even though, it has plagued organisations for centuries.

"Absentee leadership is a real factor that slowly unhinges otherwise well-run companies," says Hogan. "Absentee leaders are everywhere, they destroy employee engagement, and they are very hard to identify because they are invisible."

Trish Kellett, Director of the Hogan Coaching Network, will present "Coaching the Dark Side of Personality," and Tom Cook, Principal Consultant at A&D Resources, will talk about "Dancing in the Dark."

"Dealing with poor leadership is a challenge all organisations face in some capacity," says Adam Gade, A&D Resources Chief Commercial Officer. "Our goal with this event is to share knowledge about important indicators of poor leadership and related research Hogan products." For more information regarding this event, please email info@adresources.com.

About A&D Resources

A&D Resources specialises in assessment and development of individuals, teams and organisations, as a supplier of personality tests and consulting services. A&D is the official Hogan Assessments Distributor in Denmark and the Benelux countries. As an official distributor, A&D has access to the Hogan Distributor Global Network and the ability to serve global organisations. For more information, visit www.adresources.com.

About Hogan Assessments

Hogan Assessments is the global leader in providing comprehensive, research-based personality assessment and consulting. Grounded in decades of science, Hogan helps businesses dramatically reduce turnover and increase productivity by hiring the right people, developing key talent and evaluating leadership potential. Hogan's assessments are available in 57 countries and 46 languages and are used by more than 70 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.hoganassessments.com.

