

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc



Announcement of Intention to Utilise Over-Allotment Facility and Offer Update



On 12 February 2018, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc ('the Company') launched an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each to raise up to £20 million ('the Offer'). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus ('the Prospectus'), which was published by the Company on 12 February 2018.



Under the terms and conditions of the Offer, as set out in the Prospectus, the directors of the Company have the ability (at their discretion), if the Offer is oversubscribed, to increase the number of Shares available for subscription under the Offer to raise further amounts under the Offer of up to £10 million.



The Company has received valid applications in excess of £19.0 million and, accordingly, the directors of the Company are pleased to announce that they intend to utilise £5.0 million of the available £10.0 million Over-allotment Facility.



Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.



Copies of the Prospectus are available until the Offer closes from the Company's registered office at 41 Lothbury, London, EC2R 7AE and from Hargreave Hale Ltd - Talisman House - Boardmans Way - Blackpool - FY4 5FY.



The Company's website at http://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk



The National Storage Mechanism, which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary - Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc Tel 01253 754740



