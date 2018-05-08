Embedded SD/SSD equipped with highly durable SLC/pSLC NAND flash

Addition to the lineup of Type 2280-D5-B-M shape to M.2 SSD

TDK Corporation (TOKYO:6762) announces the sequential launch of the embedded SD ESRD4 series, the embedded SSD ESS1B series and the M.2 SSD Type 2280-D5-B-M SNS1B series.

TDK's embedded SD ESRD4 series is a SD card, equipped with a highly durable SLC/pSLC NAND flash that can be implemented on boards. It covers a wide range of capacities from 1GB to 32GB, suitable for storing a lightweight system such as Linux and RTOS.

In contrast, TDK's embedded SSD ESS1B series is a SSD device, that support SATA 6Gbps. It is equipped with a pSLC NAND flash and housed in BGA packages that conform to JEDEC MO-276, allowing for a building storage capacity from 32GB to 64GB, suitable for storing a large capacity OS, such as Windows 10 IoT.

In addition, for applications that require larger capacity storage, TDK adds the 2280 type to the M.2 SSD SNS1B series. Customers can select a NAND flash from SLC/pSLC/MLC as well as the existing 2242 shape.

All three products are equipped with the TDK GBDriver series, NAND type flash memory controllers that are highly rated for industrial applications. It excels not only at data reliability and durability, but also data integrity upon power shutdown, securing the use for IoT devices that are often turned off due to the demand for energy saving.

